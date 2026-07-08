Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Insider Buys 733 Shares of Stock

Key Points Law Debenture insider Denis Jackson bought 733 shares on Tuesday, July 7 at GBX 1,225 each, totaling about £8,979 .

bought 733 shares on Tuesday, July 7 at GBX 1,225 each, totaling about . Jackson also made an earlier purchase on May 1, buying 894 shares at GBX 1,164 apiece for roughly £10,406 , showing continued insider buying.

, showing continued insider buying. The stock was down 0.3% and opened at GBX 1,226.21, near its 52-week high of GBX 1,236, while the company carries a market cap of about £1.63 billion.

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB - Get Free Report) insider Denis Jackson bought 733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,225 per share, for a total transaction of £8,979.25.

Denis Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 1st, Denis Jackson purchased 894 shares of Law Debenture stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,164 per share, with a total value of £10,406.16.

Law Debenture Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of LON:LWDB opened at GBX 1,226.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 84.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.15. The company has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.71. Law Debenture Co. has a 52-week low of GBX 977.40 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,236. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,195.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,144.36.

About Law Debenture

LawDeb is a rare proposition; an investment trust with an independent professional services business. Our goal is to achieve long term capital growth in real terms and steadily increasing income.

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