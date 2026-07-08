Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Insider Buys 733 Shares of Stock July 8, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com Share Key Points Law Debenture insider Denis Jackson bought 733 shares on Tuesday, July 7 at GBX 1,225 each, totaling about £8,979. Jackson also made an earlier purchase on May 1, buying 894 shares at GBX 1,164 apiece for roughly £10,406, showing continued insider buying. The stock was down 0.3% and opened at GBX 1,226.21, near its 52-week high of GBX 1,236, while the company carries a market cap of about £1.63 billion. Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB - Get Free Report) insider Denis Jackson bought 733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,225 per share, for a total transaction of £8,979.25. Denis Jackson also recently made the following trade(s): On Friday, May 1st, Denis Jackson purchased 894 shares of Law Debenture stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,164 per share, with a total value of £10,406.16. Law Debenture Stock Down 0.3%Shares of LON:LWDB opened at GBX 1,226.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 84.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.15. The company has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.71. Law Debenture Co. has a 52-week low of GBX 977.40 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,236. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,195.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,144.36. About Law Debenture (Get Free Report)LawDeb is a rare proposition; an investment trust with an independent professional services business. Our goal is to achieve long term capital growth in real terms and steadily increasing income. Read MoreFive stocks we like better than Law DebentureApple and Broadcom Forge a Decade-Long Silicon FortressSK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory TradeThe AI Chip Sell-Off Looks Scary, But the Real Story May Be LiquidityPalantir's CEO Just Called Out OpenAI and AnthropicThis instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]. Insider Buying or Selling at Law Debenture? Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for Law Debenture and related companies. From Our PartnersRay Dalio: Buy Gold. 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