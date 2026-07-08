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Hendrik du Toit Acquires 271 Shares of Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Stock

July 8, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider purchase: Ninety One Group insider Hendrik du Toit bought 271 shares on July 3 at GBX 214 each, a total of £579.94.
  • Stock snapshot: The shares recently opened at GBX 216.53, near the 50-day average of GBX 217.78, with a 52-week range of GBX 179.60 to GBX 262.20.
  • Recent performance: The company reported quarterly EPS of GBX 17.40 and revenue of £763.30 million, while analysts expect full-year EPS of about 15.10.

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 - Get Free Report) insider Hendrik du Toit purchased 271 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 214 per share, for a total transaction of £579.94.

Ninety One Group Stock Performance

LON N91 opened at GBX 216.53 on Wednesday. Ninety One Group has a 52-week low of GBX 179.60 and a 52-week high of GBX 262.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 217.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 226.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 72.41. The company has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.76.

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported GBX 17.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Ninety One Group had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of £763.30 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Ninety One Group will post 15.1025641 EPS for the current year.

About Ninety One Group

(Get Free Report)


Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries. It seeks to invest in South African companies struggling with the economic fallout from the spread of coronavirus. Ninety One Group was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa with additional offices in Africa.

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