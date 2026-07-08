Mark Allan Purchases 23 Shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock

Key Points Insider Mark Allan bought 23 shares of Land Securities Group on July 6 at GBX 653 each, a small purchase worth about £150. He also bought 24 shares in early June and 25 shares in early May, though he previously sold 42,500 shares in mid-May.

of Land Securities Group on July 6 at GBX 653 each, a small purchase worth about £150. He also bought 24 shares in early June and 25 shares in early May, though he previously sold 42,500 shares in mid-May. Land Securities Group’s stock was trading near its 52-week high , opening at GBX 666.10 versus a yearly range of GBX 522.50 to GBX 679.50. The company has a market value of about £4.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.51.

, opening at GBX 666.10 versus a yearly range of GBX 522.50 to GBX 679.50. The company has a market value of about £4.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.51. Analysts remain cautiously positive on the stock, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 641.33. Recent ratings were mixed, including buy, hold, and underperform calls from major firms.

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND - Get Free Report) insider Mark Allan bought 23 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 653 per share, for a total transaction of £150.19.

Mark Allan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, Mark Allan purchased 24 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 624 per share, with a total value of £149.76.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Mark Allan sold 42,500 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 597, for a total value of £253,725.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Mark Allan acquired 25 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 586 per share, for a total transaction of £146.50.

Land Securities Group Price Performance

LAND opened at GBX 666.10 on Wednesday. Land Securities Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 522.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 679.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of £4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.14. The firm's fifty day moving average price is GBX 622.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 618.87.

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 51.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Land Securities Group had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of £892 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Land Securities Group Plc will post 49.8433829 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on LAND shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 730 target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 627 to GBX 604 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a GBX 462 price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 897 price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Land Securities Group to a "buy" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 710 to GBX 690 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 641.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Land Securities Group

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

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