Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Insider Fiona McCarthy Buys 37 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Fiona McCarthy bought 37 shares of Close Brothers Group on July 6 at GBX 406 each, totaling £150.22. She also made similar small purchases in May and June.

Fiona McCarthy bought 37 shares of Close Brothers Group on July 6 at GBX 406 each, totaling £150.22. She also made similar small purchases in May and June. Share performance: Close Brothers Group stock was up 0.1% and opened at GBX 400. The shares have traded between GBX 318.40 and GBX 563.50 over the past 12 months.

Close Brothers Group stock was up 0.1% and opened at GBX 400. The shares have traded between GBX 318.40 and GBX 563.50 over the past 12 months. Analyst sentiment: Wall Street analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy, with an average target price of GBX 481.25. UBS kept a buy rating, while RBC and Shore Capital were more cautious.

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG - Get Free Report) insider Fiona McCarthy bought 37 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 406 per share, for a total transaction of £150.22.

Fiona McCarthy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Fiona McCarthy purchased 33 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 459 per share, with a total value of £151.47.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Fiona McCarthy purchased 34 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 443 per share, with a total value of £150.62.

Close Brothers Group Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Close Brothers Group stock opened at GBX 400 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £602.85 million, a PE ratio of -11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.24. Close Brothers Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 318.40 and a 12 month high of GBX 563.50. The business's 50-day moving average price is GBX 446.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 460.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 555 target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Close Brothers Group to a "sector perform" rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 625 to GBX 470 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital Group cut Close Brothers Group to a "hold" rating and set a GBX 475 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 481.25.

View Our Latest Report on Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

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