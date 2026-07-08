Jpmorgan Emerging Markets Growth & Income (LON:JMGI) Insider Purchases £10,006.49 in Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Alison Jefferis purchased 5,921 shares of Jpmorgan Emerging Markets Growth & Income on July 2 at an average price of GBX 169, totaling £10,006.49.

Alison Jefferis purchased 5,921 shares of Jpmorgan Emerging Markets Growth & Income on July 2 at an average price of GBX 169, totaling £10,006.49. Stock movement: JMGI shares were down 2.1% and opened at GBX 171.20, remaining near the middle of their 52-week range of GBX 130.60 to GBX 181.20.

JMGI shares were down 2.1% and opened at GBX 171.20, remaining near the middle of their 52-week range of GBX 130.60 to GBX 181.20. Company profile: Jpmorgan Emerging Markets Growth & Income is a London-listed closed-ended investment trust focused on emerging-market equities, aiming for long-term capital growth and income.

Jpmorgan Emerging Markets Growth & Income (LON:JMGI - Get Free Report) insider Alison Jefferis purchased 5,921 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 169 per share, for a total transaction of £10,006.49.

Jpmorgan Emerging Markets Growth & Income Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of JMGI stock opened at GBX 171.20 on Wednesday. Jpmorgan Emerging Markets Growth & Income has a 52-week low of GBX 130.60 and a 52-week high of GBX 181.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 167.80.

Jpmorgan Emerging Markets Growth & Income Company Profile

Jpmorgan Emerging Markets Growth & Income (LON: JMGI) is a London-listed closed‑ended investment company that provides investors with exposure to equities in emerging markets. The trust is managed by J.P. Morgan Asset Management and seeks to deliver long‑term capital growth together with an attractive level of income by investing primarily in listed companies operating in developing economies.

The company's core activity is active equity management: selecting a diversified portfolio of stocks across a range of sectors and countries within the emerging‑market universe.

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