ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Insider David Hallas Purchases 22,346 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider buying: ECO Animal Health Group insider David Hallas purchased 22,346 shares on July 16 at GBX 89 each, totaling about £19,887.94 .

ECO Animal Health Group insider David Hallas purchased 22,346 shares on July 16 at GBX 89 each, totaling about . Stock moved lower: The shares were down 1.7% and opened at GBX 87, trading below both the 50-day average of GBX 92.59 and the 200-day average of GBX 98.56.

The shares were down 1.7% and opened at GBX 87, trading below both the 50-day average of GBX 92.59 and the 200-day average of GBX 98.56. Latest financial update: The company recently reported quarterly EPS of GBX 3.26, with a net margin of 2.50% and return on equity of 2.55%.

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH - Get Free Report) insider David Hallas bought 22,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 89 per share, for a total transaction of £19,887.94.

ECO Animal Health Group Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of ECO Animal Health Group stock opened at GBX 87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £58.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.00. ECO Animal Health Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 72 and a 52-week high of GBX 116.90. The company's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 92.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 98.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported GBX 3.26 EPS for the quarter. ECO Animal Health Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 2.55%.

About ECO Animal Health Group

ECO Animal Health is a world leader in animal health, developing and marketing branded veterinary pharmaceuticals globally, with expertise in antibiotics and vaccines for pigs and poultry. We have a maturing proprietary R&D pipeline. Headquartered in the UK, with global offices including R&D and manufacturing, we have marketing authorisations in over 70 countries and employ over 200 people worldwide. Our lead product, Aivlosin® is a proprietary, patented medication which is effective against both respiratory and intestinal diseases in pigs and poultry.

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