Insider Buying: ForViva (LON:FVA) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Tim Jones purchased 10,000 ForViva shares on July 14 at GBX 138 each, followed by another 40,000 shares on July 15 at GBX 137 each.

Tim Jones purchased 10,000 ForViva shares on July 14 at GBX 138 each, followed by another 40,000 shares on July 15 at GBX 137 each. Transaction value: The two buys were worth a combined £68,600, signaling continued insider confidence in the company.

The two buys were worth a combined £68,600, signaling continued insider confidence in the company. Stock context: ForViva shares recently traded around GBX 137, near their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, while analysts currently have a Moderate Buy consensus with a GBX 190 target price.

ForViva plc (LON:FVA - Get Free Report) insider Tim Jones bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 138 per share, for a total transaction of £13,800.

Tim Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 15th, Tim Jones purchased 40,000 shares of ForViva stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 137 per share, with a total value of £54,800.

ForViva Price Performance

Shares of FVA stock opened at GBX 137 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 134.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.95. ForViva plc has a 12-month low of GBX 114.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 145. The company has a market capitalization of £70.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66.

ForViva (LON:FVA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported GBX 11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 5,057 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of ForViva in a report on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 190 price objective on shares of ForViva in a report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 190.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ForViva

ForViva Company Profile

ForViva plc (LON: FVA) is a United Kingdom–based property company that operates in the residential and specialist housing sectors. The group's activities are focused on ownership, management and leasing of housing assets that serve social, affordable and supported living needs. Its portfolio is oriented toward providing long‑term rental accommodation and specialist premises that accommodate people requiring additional care or support.

Services associated with ForViva's property portfolio typically include day‑to‑day asset management, tenancy management, property maintenance and refurbishment, and collaboration with public sector bodies and third‑party care providers to deliver supported housing solutions.

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