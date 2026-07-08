Blair Thomas Sells 54,775,572 Shares of Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Stock

Key Points Harbour Energy insider Blair Thomas sold 54,775,572 shares on July 3 at an average price of GBX 205, for total proceeds of about £112.3 million .

on July 3 at an average price of GBX 205, for total proceeds of about . Harbour Energy shares were trading at GBX 215.60 at the time of the report, with the stock sitting well below its 52-week high of GBX 321 and above its 52-week low of GBX 182.

Analysts remain generally constructive on the stock, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 312.67, though several firms recently trimmed their targets.

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR - Get Free Report) insider Blair Thomas sold 54,775,572 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 205, for a total transaction of £112,289,922.60.

Harbour Energy Price Performance

HBR stock opened at GBX 215.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Harbour Energy plc has a 1 year low of GBX 182 and a 1 year high of GBX 321. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 262.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 251.30. The company has a market cap of £3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HBR. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Harbour Energy from GBX 450 to GBX 425 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Harbour Energy from GBX 255 to GBX 245 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 295 price objective on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 351 target price on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 318 to GBX 290 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 312.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy is the largest London-listed independent oil and gas company with significant positions in Norway, the UK, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, North Africa and South East Asia.

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