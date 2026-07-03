InsiderTrades.com logo

Insider Buying: HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Insider Purchases £49,970.25 in Stock

July 3, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider purchase: HarbourVest Global Private Equity insider Alan Devine bought 1,485 shares on July 1 at GBX 3,365 each, totaling £49,970.25.
  • Stock performance: HVPE opened at GBX 3,322.90 and is trading near its recent highs, with a 12-month range of GBX 2,470 to GBX 3,470.
  • Analyst view: Jefferies reiterated a hold rating, and MarketBeat shows an overall consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE - Get Free Report) insider Alan Devine acquired 1,485 shares of HarbourVest Global Private Equity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,365 per share, for a total transaction of £49,970.25.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Price Performance

HVPE stock opened at GBX 3,322.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 143.41, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60. HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. has a 12 month low of GBX 2,470 and a 12 month high of GBX 3,470. The firm has a market cap of £2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company's 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,306.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,155.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of HarbourVest Global Private Equity in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Analysis on HVPE

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)


HVPE exists to provide easy access to a diversified global portfolio of high-quality private companies by investing in HarbourVest-managed funds, through which we help support innovation and growth in a responsible manner, creating value for all our stakeholders. Our focus is on building a comprehensive global portfolio of the highest quality investments, in a proactive yet measured way, with the strength of our balance sheet underpinning everything we do. Our multi-layered investment approach creates diversification, helping to spread risk, and is fundamental to our aim of creating a portfolio that no individual investor can replicate.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].

Insider Buying or Selling at HarbourVest Global Private Equity?
Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for HarbourVest Global Private Equity and related companies.
From Our Partners
Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page
On August 15, 1971, Nixon interrupted prime-time television and ended the gold standard in 15 minutes - no deb...
Reagan Gold Group | Sponsoredtc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Elon Musk has quietly launched a new venture - one that has nothing to do with rockets, EVs, or Neuralink. Tru...
Altimetry | Sponsoredtc pixel
Do NOT Buy SpaceX – Do This Instead
SpaceX just went public - and Whitney Tilson, Harvard MBA and 30-year Wall Street veteran, says buying in coul...
Stansberry Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are now predicting what could be the worst news for the U.S. stock market in ...
TradeSmith | Sponsoredtc pixel
CODE RED: AI Meltdown Imminent?
After correctly predicting the 2008 and 2020 stock market meltdowns, I believe this AI company is about to tri...
Paradigm Press | Sponsoredtc pixel
Trump just signed it
A recent policy development is drawing attention from income-focused investors. According to one analyst, c...
Investors Alley | Sponsoredtc pixel
From the man who predicted 2008 crash…
Porter Stansberry, founder of one of the largest financial research firms in the world, says he's breaking the...
Porter & Company | Sponsoredtc pixel
Your $29.97 book is free today
Why Some Traders Skip Stocks Entirely You don't need a big account to trade options. In fact, options ca...
Profits Run | Sponsoredtc pixel
Free Insider Buying and Selling Newsletter
Enter your email address below to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report.
From Our Partners
Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page
On August 15, 1971, Nixon interrupted prime-time television and ended the gold standard in 15 minutes - no deb...
Reagan Gold Group | Sponsoredtc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Elon Musk has quietly launched a new venture - one that has nothing to do with rockets, EVs, or Neuralink. Tru...
Altimetry | Sponsoredtc pixel
Do NOT Buy SpaceX – Do This Instead
SpaceX just went public - and Whitney Tilson, Harvard MBA and 30-year Wall Street veteran, says buying in coul...
Stansberry Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are now predicting what could be the worst news for the U.S. stock market in ...
TradeSmith | Sponsoredtc pixel
CODE RED: AI Meltdown Imminent?
After correctly predicting the 2008 and 2020 stock market meltdowns, I believe this AI company is about to tri...
Paradigm Press | Sponsoredtc pixel

Most Read This Month

Recent Articles