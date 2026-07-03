Insider Buying: HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Insider Purchases £49,970.25 in Stock

Key Points Insider purchase: HarbourVest Global Private Equity insider Alan Devine bought 1,485 shares on July 1 at GBX 3,365 each, totaling £49,970.25 .

HarbourVest Global Private Equity insider Alan Devine bought 1,485 shares on July 1 at GBX 3,365 each, totaling . Stock performance: HVPE opened at GBX 3,322.90 and is trading near its recent highs, with a 12-month range of GBX 2,470 to GBX 3,470.

HVPE opened at GBX 3,322.90 and is trading near its recent highs, with a 12-month range of GBX 2,470 to GBX 3,470. Analyst view: Jefferies reiterated a hold rating, and MarketBeat shows an overall consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE - Get Free Report) insider Alan Devine acquired 1,485 shares of HarbourVest Global Private Equity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,365 per share, for a total transaction of £49,970.25.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Price Performance

HVPE stock opened at GBX 3,322.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 143.41, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60. HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. has a 12 month low of GBX 2,470 and a 12 month high of GBX 3,470. The firm has a market cap of £2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company's 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,306.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,155.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of HarbourVest Global Private Equity in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Analysis on HVPE

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Company Profile

HVPE exists to provide easy access to a diversified global portfolio of high-quality private companies by investing in HarbourVest-managed funds, through which we help support innovation and growth in a responsible manner, creating value for all our stakeholders. Our focus is on building a comprehensive global portfolio of the highest quality investments, in a proactive yet measured way, with the strength of our balance sheet underpinning everything we do. Our multi-layered investment approach creates diversification, helping to spread risk, and is fundamental to our aim of creating a portfolio that no individual investor can replicate.

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