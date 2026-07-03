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Lena Wilson Acquires 183 Shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Stock

July 3, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • NatWest insider buying: Lena Wilson purchased 183 shares of NatWest Group on July 1 at an average price of GBX 668 per share, totaling £1,222.44.
  • Stock and valuation snapshot: NatWest shares opened at GBX 680.10, with the company valued at £54.16 billion and trading at a P/E ratio of 9.74. The stock is near its 52-week high of GBX 705.40 and above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive: Analysts currently assign NatWest a Moderate Buy consensus rating, with a consensus target price of GBX 743.75. Recent price targets from major firms mostly range between GBX 725 and GBX 860.

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG - Get Free Report) insider Lena Wilson bought 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 668 per share, for a total transaction of £1,222.44.

NatWest Group Price Performance

LON NWG opened at GBX 680.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 602.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 611.41. NatWest Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 475.44 and a 52-week high of GBX 705.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a GBX 725 price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 860 target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 750 to GBX 780 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 840 price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 750 to GBX 730 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 743.75.


Get Our Latest Analysis on NWG

About NatWest Group

(Get Free Report)

We're a UK-focussed bank serving over 20 million customers, with businesses across retail, commercial and private banking markets. With a brand history stretching back nearly 300 years, we have our roots in the communities we serve across every nation and region of the UK. Our brands include NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Ulster Bank and Coutts.

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