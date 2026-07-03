InsiderTrades.com logo

Triad Group (LON:TRD) Insider Purchases £28,787.46 in Stock

July 3, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Triad Group insider buying: Insider Charlotte Rigg bought 8,619 shares on July 1 at an average price of GBX 334, totaling £28,787.46.
  • Stock performance and valuation: Triad Group shares were down 4.4% and opened at GBX 325, with the company valuing at about £56.64 million and trading at a P/E ratio of 31.34.
  • Recent financial results: The company reported quarterly EPS of GBX 9.92 and revenue of GBX 2,478 million, with a net margin of 6.86% and return on equity of 35.58%.

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD - Get Free Report) insider Charlotte Rigg purchased 8,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 334 per share, for a total transaction of £28,787.46.

Triad Group Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of Triad Group stock opened at GBX 325 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The company has a market cap of £56.64 million, a P/E ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.91. The firm's 50 day moving average price is GBX 290.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 283.24. Triad Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 222.22 and a 52-week high of GBX 350.

Triad Group (LON:TRD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 22nd. The company reported GBX 9.92 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 2,478 million during the quarter. Triad Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 35.58%.

Triad Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Triad Group plc provides information technology consultancy services to the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; business insights; software development; project and software delivery; program management; and support services. Triad Group Plc was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Godalming, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Triad Group (LON:TRD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].

Insider Buying or Selling at Triad Group?
Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for Triad Group and related companies.
From Our Partners
Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page
On August 15, 1971, Nixon interrupted prime-time television and ended the gold standard in 15 minutes - no deb...
Reagan Gold Group | Sponsoredtc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Elon Musk has quietly launched a new venture - one that has nothing to do with rockets, EVs, or Neuralink. Tru...
Altimetry | Sponsoredtc pixel
Do NOT Buy SpaceX – Do This Instead
SpaceX just went public - and Whitney Tilson, Harvard MBA and 30-year Wall Street veteran, says buying in coul...
Stansberry Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are now predicting what could be the worst news for the U.S. stock market in ...
TradeSmith | Sponsoredtc pixel
CODE RED: AI Meltdown Imminent?
After correctly predicting the 2008 and 2020 stock market meltdowns, I believe this AI company is about to tri...
Paradigm Press | Sponsoredtc pixel
Trump just signed it
A recent policy development is drawing attention from income-focused investors. According to one analyst, c...
Investors Alley | Sponsoredtc pixel
From the man who predicted 2008 crash…
Porter Stansberry, founder of one of the largest financial research firms in the world, says he's breaking the...
Porter & Company | Sponsoredtc pixel
Your $29.97 book is free today
Why Some Traders Skip Stocks Entirely You don't need a big account to trade options. In fact, options ca...
Profits Run | Sponsoredtc pixel
Free Insider Buying and Selling Newsletter
Enter your email address below to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report.
From Our Partners
Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page
On August 15, 1971, Nixon interrupted prime-time television and ended the gold standard in 15 minutes - no deb...
Reagan Gold Group | Sponsoredtc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Elon Musk has quietly launched a new venture - one that has nothing to do with rockets, EVs, or Neuralink. Tru...
Altimetry | Sponsoredtc pixel
Do NOT Buy SpaceX – Do This Instead
SpaceX just went public - and Whitney Tilson, Harvard MBA and 30-year Wall Street veteran, says buying in coul...
Stansberry Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are now predicting what could be the worst news for the U.S. stock market in ...
TradeSmith | Sponsoredtc pixel
CODE RED: AI Meltdown Imminent?
After correctly predicting the 2008 and 2020 stock market meltdowns, I believe this AI company is about to tri...
Paradigm Press | Sponsoredtc pixel

Most Read This Month

Recent Articles