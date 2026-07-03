Triad Group (LON:TRD) Insider Purchases £28,787.46 in Stock

Key Points Triad Group insider buying: Insider Charlotte Rigg bought 8,619 shares on July 1 at an average price of GBX 334, totaling £28,787.46 .

Insider Charlotte Rigg bought 8,619 shares on July 1 at an average price of GBX 334, totaling . Stock performance and valuation: Triad Group shares were down 4.4% and opened at GBX 325, with the company valuing at about £56.64 million and trading at a P/E ratio of 31.34.

Triad Group shares were down 4.4% and opened at GBX 325, with the company valuing at about and trading at a P/E ratio of 31.34. Recent financial results: The company reported quarterly EPS of GBX 9.92 and revenue of GBX 2,478 million, with a net margin of 6.86% and return on equity of 35.58%.

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD - Get Free Report) insider Charlotte Rigg purchased 8,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 334 per share, for a total transaction of £28,787.46.

Triad Group Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of Triad Group stock opened at GBX 325 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The company has a market cap of £56.64 million, a P/E ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.91. The firm's 50 day moving average price is GBX 290.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 283.24. Triad Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 222.22 and a 52-week high of GBX 350.

Triad Group (LON:TRD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 22nd. The company reported GBX 9.92 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 2,478 million during the quarter. Triad Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 35.58%.

Triad Group Company Profile

Triad Group plc provides information technology consultancy services to the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; business insights; software development; project and software delivery; program management; and support services. Triad Group Plc was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Godalming, the United Kingdom.

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