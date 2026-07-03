Insider Selling: Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP) Insider Sells £76,213.26 in Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Ultimate Products insider Simon Showman sold 165,681 shares on July 1 at an average price of GBX 46, totaling about £76,213 .

Ultimate Products insider Simon Showman sold 165,681 shares on July 1 at an average price of GBX 46, totaling about . Stock context: ULTP opened at GBX 46, roughly in line with its 50-day average, and remains below its 200-day average of GBX 49.57. The shares have traded between GBX 40.30 and GBX 67.80 over the past year.

ULTP opened at GBX 46, roughly in line with its 50-day average, and remains below its 200-day average of GBX 49.57. The shares have traded between GBX 40.30 and GBX 67.80 over the past year. Analyst view: Analysts currently rate the stock a Buy on average, with Canaccord Genuity reiterating a GBX 80 target price. Shore Capital, however, kept a “house stock” rating.

Ultimate Products Plc (LON:ULTP - Get Free Report) insider Simon Showman sold 165,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 46, for a total value of £76,213.26.

Ultimate Products Stock Performance

Shares of ULTP opened at GBX 46 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is GBX 45.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 49.57. Ultimate Products Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40.30 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 67.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 80 target price on shares of Ultimate Products in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "house stock" rating on shares of Ultimate Products in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ultimate Products

About Ultimate Products

Ultimate Products is the owner of leading homeware brands including Salter and Beldray. According to its market research, nearly 80% of UK households own at least one of the Group's products. The Group sells to over 300 retailers in over 30 countries - spanning discounters, supermarkets and general retailers, and ranging from large national and international multi-channel retailers to smaller retail chains. Its products are also available on salter.com and beldray.com, as well as major third-party online marketplaces.

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