Nathan James McLean Imlach Buys 369 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 369 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau on June 30 at GBX 520 per share, totaling £1,918.80. This follows several other recent insider purchases in April and May.

Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 369 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau on June 30 at GBX 520 per share, totaling £1,918.80. This follows several other recent insider purchases in April and May. Stock snapshot: Mortgage Advice Bureau opened at GBX 526, near its 50-day moving average of GBX 529.03 but well below its 200-day average of GBX 604.26. The stock has traded between GBX 495 and GBX 924 over the past 52 weeks.

Mortgage Advice Bureau opened at GBX 526, near its 50-day moving average of GBX 529.03 but well below its 200-day average of GBX 604.26. The stock has traded between GBX 495 and GBX 924 over the past 52 weeks. Analyst outlook: Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,150 price target. MarketBeat data shows a consensus rating of Buy for the stock.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 - Get Free Report) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 369 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 520 per share, for a total transaction of £1,918.80.

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 29th, Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 355 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 539 per share, for a total transaction of £1,913.45.

On Thursday, April 30th, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 366 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 523 per share, for a total transaction of £1,914.18.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 352 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 576 per share, with a total value of £2,027.52.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Performance

LON:MAB1 opened at GBX 526 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 529.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 604.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.62. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 52 week low of GBX 495 and a 52 week high of GBX 924. The company has a market cap of £302.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,150 target price on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 1,150.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

MAB is a leading UK property finance platform that connects customers, advisers, lenders, and insurers throughout the homeownership journey. Through its scalable, technology-driven intermediary model, MAB delivers personalised mortgage and protection advice via its proprietary platform, supported by deep customer insight and a data-rich, digitally enabled framework. Through its partner firms, known as Appointed Representatives (ARs), MAB has over 2,100 advisers providing expert advice across mortgages, specialist lending, protection and general insurance products.

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