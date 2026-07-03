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Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT) Insider Buys £4,969.74 in Stock

July 3, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Scottish Mortgage insider Stephanie Leung bought 339 shares on July 2 at an average price of GBX 1,466, for a total of £4,969.74.
  • The stock opened at GBX 1,488, giving Scottish Mortgage a market value of £16.65 billion; its shares have traded between a 12-month low of GBX 1,015.74 and a high of GBX 1,563.
  • Analysts remain bullish on the company, with Jefferies reiterating a buy rating and MarketBeat data showing a consensus Buy outlook.

Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT - Get Free Report) insider Stephanie Leung purchased 339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,466 per share, for a total transaction of £4,969.74.

Scottish Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of SMT stock opened at GBX 1,488 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. The firm's 50 day moving average is GBX 1,453.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,307.28. Scottish Mortgage has a 12 month low of GBX 1,015.74 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,563.

Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported GBX 2.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Scottish Mortgage had a net margin of 97.38% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of GBX 3,311 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Scottish Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy".


Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SMT

Scottish Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scottish Mortgage is a portfolio of what we believe are the world's most exciting growth companies. We believe that a few exceptional companies will make a positive impact on shareholders' returns and society as a whole. Explore our website and you'll discover what we mean by investing in progress, how we find and support the companies shaping the future, and how you can be a part of it.

Further Reading

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