Insider Buying: TEAM (LON:TEAM) Insider Acquires 1,144 Shares July 3, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com Share Key Points TEAM plc insider Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb bought shares twice in early July, including 1,144 shares on July 1 and 115,917 shares on June 30. Both purchases were made at an average price of GBX 17 per share. The combined insider buying totaled about 117,061 shares, signaling notable insider confidence in the company. The larger June 30 purchase was worth £19,705.89, while the July 1 purchase was a much smaller £194.48. TEAM plc’s stock was up 3.0% and opened at GBX 17, with a market cap of £18.65 million. The shares remain well below the 52-week high of GBX 41.70, though above the 52-week low of GBX 13.50. TEAM plc (LON:TEAM - Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb bought 1,144 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 17 per share, for a total transaction of £194.48. Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb also recently made the following trade(s): On Tuesday, June 30th, Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb purchased 115,917 shares of TEAM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 17 per share, for a total transaction of £19,705.89. TEAM Stock Up 3.0%LON:TEAM opened at GBX 17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £18.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.86. TEAM plc has a one year low of GBX 13.50 and a one year high of GBX 41.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. About TEAM (Get Free Report)Featured StoriesFive stocks we like better than TEAMShorting the Grid: Bloom Energy’s $25B AI Power PlaySanDisk’s Volatility May Be Telling Bulls What They Want to HearMeta’s AI Compute Push Could Turn Its Massive CapEx Bill Into a Competitive Weapon3 Dividend ETFs Built for Stability in a Volatile MarketThis instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]. Insider Buying or Selling at TEAM? Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for TEAM and related companies. 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