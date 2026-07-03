Insider Buying: TEAM (LON:TEAM) Insider Acquires 1,144 Shares

Key Points TEAM plc insider Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb bought shares twice in early July , including 1,144 shares on July 1 and 115,917 shares on June 30. Both purchases were made at an average price of GBX 17 per share.

, including 1,144 shares on July 1 and 115,917 shares on June 30. Both purchases were made at an average price of GBX 17 per share. The combined insider buying totaled about 117,061 shares , signaling notable insider confidence in the company. The larger June 30 purchase was worth £19,705.89, while the July 1 purchase was a much smaller £194.48.

, signaling notable insider confidence in the company. The larger June 30 purchase was worth £19,705.89, while the July 1 purchase was a much smaller £194.48. TEAM plc’s stock was up 3.0% and opened at GBX 17, with a market cap of £18.65 million. The shares remain well below the 52-week high of GBX 41.70, though above the 52-week low of GBX 13.50.

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM - Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb bought 1,144 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 17 per share, for a total transaction of £194.48.

Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 30th, Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb purchased 115,917 shares of TEAM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 17 per share, for a total transaction of £19,705.89.

TEAM Stock Up 3.0%

LON:TEAM opened at GBX 17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £18.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.86. TEAM plc has a one year low of GBX 13.50 and a one year high of GBX 41.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 1.16.

About TEAM

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