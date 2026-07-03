Andrew Kail Acquires 78 Shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Andrew Kail purchased 78 shares of Legal & General Group on July 2 at GBX 287 each, a small buy worth £223.86. He had also bought shares in June and May, though he made much larger sales in April.

Andrew Kail purchased 78 shares of Legal & General Group on July 2 at GBX 287 each, a small buy worth £223.86. He had also bought shares in June and May, though he made much larger sales in April. Mixed insider activity: Kail recently sold 204,858 shares on April 20 and 85,011 shares on April 7, both at prices below the latest purchase price. The article highlights a pattern of both buying and significant selling by the insider over recent months.

Kail recently sold 204,858 shares on April 20 and 85,011 shares on April 7, both at prices below the latest purchase price. The article highlights a pattern of both buying and significant selling by the insider over recent months. Stock and analyst backdrop: Legal & General Group was trading at GBX 288.51 with a market cap of £15.83 billion, near its 52-week high of GBX 302.30. Analyst sentiment is cautious overall, with a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 573.71.

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN - Get Free Report) insider Andrew Kail purchased 78 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 287 per share, for a total transaction of £223.86.

Andrew Kail also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Andrew Kail purchased 82 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 268 per share, with a total value of £219.76.

On Friday, May 1st, Andrew Kail purchased 87 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 254 per share, with a total value of £220.98.

On Monday, April 20th, Andrew Kail sold 204,858 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 271, for a total transaction of £555,165.18.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Andrew Kail sold 85,011 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 255, for a total value of £216,778.05.

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

Shares of Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 288.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 268.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 263.09. Legal & General Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 217.20 and a one year high of GBX 302.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,100.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 59.08.

Legal & General Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 308 price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 205 to GBX 220 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Legal & General Group to an "underperform" rating and set a GBX 185 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 2,490 to GBX 2,510 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Legal & General Group has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 573.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments. The LGRI segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; and longevity insurance products. The LGIM segment offers index fund management; active fixed income funds and liquidity funds; active equity management; solution and liability driven investment; multi-asset funds; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real assets.

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