Steve Wadey Sells 37,219 Shares of QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Stock

Key Points Insider selling: QinetiQ Group insider Steve Wadey sold 37,219 shares on July 1 at GBX 435 each, totaling about £161,903. He also sold 118,534 shares earlier in June.

QinetiQ Group insider Steve Wadey sold 37,219 shares on July 1 at GBX 435 each, totaling about £161,903. He also sold 118,534 shares earlier in June. Stock performance: QinetiQ shares were trading up 7.1% at GBX 478, near the 12-month high of GBX 491, and above both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

QinetiQ shares were trading up 7.1% at GBX 478, near the 12-month high of GBX 491, and above both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Analyst outlook: Analysts remain broadly positive, with three Buy ratings and two Hold ratings. The stock’s consensus rating is Moderate Buy, with an average price target of GBX 1,921.75.

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ - Get Free Report) insider Steve Wadey sold 37,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 435, for a total value of £161,902.65.

Steve Wadey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Steve Wadey sold 118,534 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 429, for a total value of £508,510.86.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Steve Wadey bought 31 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 479 per share, for a total transaction of £148.49.

On Monday, May 11th, Steve Wadey bought 36 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 415 per share, for a total transaction of £149.40.

On Thursday, April 9th, Steve Wadey bought 31 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 486 per share, for a total transaction of £150.66.

QinetiQ Group Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of LON QQ opened at GBX 478 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20. QinetiQ Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 292.20 and a 12 month high of GBX 491. The company has a market cap of £2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 448.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 472.02.

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 31.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of GBX 192.26 billion for the quarter. QinetiQ Group had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that QinetiQ Group plc will post 26.1405108 EPS for the current year.

QinetiQ Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 600 target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 487 price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 5,690 to GBX 6,050 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 1,921.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QQ

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Solutions segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

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