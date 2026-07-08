Saga (LON:SAGA) Insider Sells £202,373.50 in Stock

Key Points Saga insider Mark Watkins sold 30,205 shares on July 3 at GBX 670 each, totaling about £202,373.50 .

sold 30,205 shares on July 3 at GBX 670 each, totaling about . Saga shares were down 1.4% and opened at GBX 631, near their 1-year high of GBX 680.

and opened at GBX 631, near their 1-year high of GBX 680. Deutsche Bank raised its target price on Saga to GBX 795 from GBX 600 and kept a buy rating, matching the broader consensus.

Saga plc (LON:SAGA - Get Free Report) insider Mark Watkins sold 30,205 shares of Saga stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 670, for a total transaction of £202,373.50.

Saga Stock Down 1.4%

Saga stock opened at GBX 631 on Wednesday. Saga plc has a 1-year low of GBX 162.96 and a 1-year high of GBX 680. The firm has a market capitalization of £917.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 934.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 575.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 520.76.

Saga (LON:SAGA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX (2.90) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of £660 million for the quarter. Saga had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 15.72%. On average, analysts predict that Saga plc will post 34.7826087 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Saga from GBX 600 to GBX 795 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 795.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SAGA

Saga Company Profile

Saga exists to deliver exceptional experiences for our customers every day, whilst being a driver of positive change in our markets and communities.

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