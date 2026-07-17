TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF) Insider Bronwyn Curtis Acquires 74,408 Shares July 17, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com Share Key Points Insider purchase: Bronwyn Curtis bought 74,408 shares of TwentyFour Income on July 16 at an average price of GBX 108, totaling about £80,360.64. Stock snapshot: TFIF opened at GBX 108, near its recent trading range, with a 52-week low of GBX 104.20 and high of GBX 115.40. The company’s market cap is about £979.78 million. Recent results: TwentyFour Income reported quarterly EPS of GBX 6.93, with a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 62.41%. TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF - Get Free Report) insider Bronwyn Curtis purchased 74,408 shares of TwentyFour Income stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 108 per share, for a total transaction of £80,360.64. TwentyFour Income Stock PerformanceShares of TFIF stock opened at GBX 108 on Friday. TwentyFour Income has a 52-week low of GBX 104.20 and a 52-week high of GBX 115.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £979.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 109.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 110.44. TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported GBX 6.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TwentyFour Income had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 62.41%.About TwentyFour Income (Get Free Report)TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a London listed closed-ended fund which targets less liquid, higher yielding UK and European asset backed securities. Read MoreFive stocks we like better than TwentyFour IncomeWhy Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall StreetRevving Up Returns: Big Banks Race Through the Rate PlateauWhy Uber’s Biggest Deal Yet Could Unlock Its Next Growth PhaseWhy Microsoft Is Playing a Different AI Game Than Big Tech—and Cash Flow Is the TestThis instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]. Insider Buying or Selling at TwentyFour Income? Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for TwentyFour Income and related companies. 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