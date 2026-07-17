TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF) Insider Bronwyn Curtis Acquires 74,408 Shares

Key Points Insider purchase: Bronwyn Curtis bought 74,408 shares of TwentyFour Income on July 16 at an average price of GBX 108, totaling about £80,360.64.

Bronwyn Curtis bought 74,408 shares of TwentyFour Income on July 16 at an average price of GBX 108, totaling about £80,360.64. Stock snapshot: TFIF opened at GBX 108, near its recent trading range, with a 52-week low of GBX 104.20 and high of GBX 115.40. The company’s market cap is about £979.78 million.

TFIF opened at GBX 108, near its recent trading range, with a 52-week low of GBX 104.20 and high of GBX 115.40. The company’s market cap is about £979.78 million. Recent results: TwentyFour Income reported quarterly EPS of GBX 6.93, with a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 62.41%.

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF - Get Free Report) insider Bronwyn Curtis purchased 74,408 shares of TwentyFour Income stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 108 per share, for a total transaction of £80,360.64.

TwentyFour Income Stock Performance

Shares of TFIF stock opened at GBX 108 on Friday. TwentyFour Income has a 52-week low of GBX 104.20 and a 52-week high of GBX 115.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £979.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 109.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 110.44.

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported GBX 6.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TwentyFour Income had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 62.41%.

About TwentyFour Income

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a London listed closed-ended fund which targets less liquid, higher yielding UK and European asset backed securities.

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