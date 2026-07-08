Elinor Mertz Sells 3,750 Shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Key Points Airbnb director Joseph Gebbia sold 27,733 shares on July 2 at an average price of $150.01, generating about $4.16 million. After the sale, he still held roughly 2.60 million shares valued at about $389.7 million.

on July 2 at an average price of $150.01, generating about $4.16 million. After the sale, he still held roughly 2.60 million shares valued at about $389.7 million. Gebbia has been actively trimming his stake , with several additional large sales in recent weeks, including 294,903 shares on June 29 and 265,000 shares on both June 15 and June 1.

, with several additional large sales in recent weeks, including 294,903 shares on June 29 and 265,000 shares on both June 15 and June 1. Airbnb shares were up 0.8% and traded near their 52-week high. The company recently reported revenue above expectations but earnings per share below estimates, while analysts currently hold a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” with an average target price of $158.36.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) CFO Elinor Mertz sold 3,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $555,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 445,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,907,372.90. The trade was a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Elinor Mertz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Elinor Mertz sold 7,433 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $1,012,671.92.

On Monday, May 4th, Elinor Mertz sold 3,750 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $536,250.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Elinor Mertz sold 3,750 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.99, for a total transaction of $491,212.50.

Airbnb Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $148.80 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.81 and a fifty-two week high of $150.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $89.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.11 and a 200 day moving average of $133.81.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Airbnb's revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Westmount Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. 55 North Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 15,655 shares of the company's stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,165 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. HSBC downgraded Airbnb from a "hold" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Airbnb from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Airbnb to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $158.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ABNB

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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