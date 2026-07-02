ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Director Michael Gorley Sells 30,000 Shares

Key Points Director Michael Gorley sold 30,000 shares of ASP Isotopes stock on June 30 at an average price of $6.27, reducing his holdings by 25.44%.

of ASP Isotopes stock on June 30 at an average price of $6.27, reducing his holdings by 25.44%. The company recently reported quarterly EPS of ($0.22) , beating estimates, and revenue of $8.36 million , which also topped analyst expectations.

, beating estimates, and revenue of , which also topped analyst expectations. Analyst sentiment is mixed: ASP Isotopes has an average Hold rating and a consensus price target of $13.00, though opinions range from Buy to Sell.

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI - Get Free Report) Director Michael Gorley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $188,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 87,908 shares of the company's stock, valued at $551,183.16. The trade was a 25.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ASP Isotopes Price Performance

ASP Isotopes stock opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $776.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 3.51. ASP Isotopes Inc. has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $14.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.39.

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. ASP Isotopes had a negative net margin of 644.40% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The business had revenue of $8.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASP Isotopes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPI. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in ASP Isotopes during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,549 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Broadhurst Jeffrey B acquired a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $13.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ASP Isotopes

About ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235. ASP Isotopes Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Washington, District Of Columbia.

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