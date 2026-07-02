Insider Selling: ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Major Shareholder Sells $138,250.00 in Stock

Key Points ATN International major shareholder Cornelius Prior, Jr. sold 5,000 shares on June 29 at an average price of $27.65, for a total of $138,250. After the sale, he still owned 81,436 shares.

sold 5,000 shares on June 29 at an average price of $27.65, for a total of $138,250. After the sale, he still owned 81,436 shares. The company recently raised its quarterly dividend to $0.29 per share from $0.28, implying an annualized dividend of $1.16 and a yield of about 4.4%.

to $0.29 per share from $0.28, implying an annualized dividend of $1.16 and a yield of about 4.4%. ATN International’s latest quarterly results missed expectations, posting a loss of $0.18 per share versus a projected profit of $0.12, while revenue came in slightly below estimates at $182.22 million.

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI - Get Free Report) major shareholder Cornelius Prior, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 81,436 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,251,705.40. This trade represents a 5.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ATN International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATNI opened at $26.44 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.90. The company has a market cap of $406.65 million, a PE ratio of -26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. ATN International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $30.45.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.30). ATN International had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $182.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.40 million. On average, analysts predict that ATN International, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

ATN International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from ATN International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. ATN International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -117.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATN International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of ATN International during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in ATN International in the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ATN International in the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in ATN International by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 35,886 shares of the technology company's stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in ATN International by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 47,804 shares of the technology company's stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 27,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ATN International from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ATN International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATN International currently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Report on ATNI

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc (NASDAQ: ATNI) is a diversified provider of telecommunications services that operates through a combination of wireless, wireline and broadband networks. Headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, the company offers a range of voice and data solutions to residential, commercial and wholesale customers. Its core offerings include long-distance voice services, fixed-line telephony, broadband internet access and network infrastructure solutions.

Through its business segments, ATN delivers tailored communications products to underserved markets across the Caribbean, Latin America, parts of the Pacific and select rural regions of the United States.

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