Insider Selling: Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Sells 5,905 Shares

Key Points Bicycle Therapeutics CEO Kevin Lee sold 5,905 shares on July 2 at an average price of $4.27, totaling about $25,214. The filing says the sale was to cover tax withholding tied to vesting equity awards.

on July 2 at an average price of $4.27, totaling about $25,214. The filing says the sale was to cover tax withholding tied to vesting equity awards. Lee also sold another 1,737 shares on July 6 at $4.31, indicating continued insider selling over a short period.

The company’s stock remains under pressure: BCYC recently traded around $4.38, well below its 200-day average of $5.26, and the latest quarterly results missed Wall Street expectations on both earnings and revenue.

Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BCYC - Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Lee sold 5,905 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $25,214.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 605,408 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,585,092.16. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Kevin Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Kevin Lee sold 1,737 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $7,486.47.

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BCYC opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26. Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $9.18. The company has a market cap of $305.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.55.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.25). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 344.95% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSK plc bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,829,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,976,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 72.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 979,300 shares of the company's stock worth $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 412,700 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $3,088,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 200.5% in the fourth quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 462,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 308,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCYC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of novel peptide therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide platform. The company's core technology leverages constrained peptide structures that combine the binding specificity of biologics with the favorable tissue-penetration properties of small molecules. This approach is designed to generate highly selective drug candidates with potential applications across a range of therapeutic areas, including oncology, neuroscience and immunology.

Bicycle Therapeutics maintains a diversified pipeline of internally developed programs as well as collaborations with leading pharmaceutical partners.

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