Bosch John Roderick Ten Sells 1,416 Shares of Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN) Stock

Key Points Billiontoone SVP Bosch John Roderick Ten sold 1,416 shares on June 29 at an average price of $120.00, worth about $169,920. After the sale, he still held 33,552 shares valued at roughly $4.03 million.

sold 1,416 shares on June 29 at an average price of $120.00, worth about $169,920. After the sale, he still held 33,552 shares valued at roughly $4.03 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan , and it followed another insider sale earlier in June of 2,832 shares at an average price of $101.47.

, and it followed another insider sale earlier in June of 2,832 shares at an average price of $101.47. Billiontoone recently reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $0.34 versus $0.01 expected and revenue up 83.8% year over year to $108.39 million. The stock was trading up 2.0% at $122.33, near its 12-month high of $138.70.

Billiontoone, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLLN - Get Free Report) SVP Bosch John Roderick Ten sold 1,416 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $169,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 33,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,240. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Bosch John Roderick Ten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Bosch John Roderick Ten sold 2,832 shares of Billiontoone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $287,363.04.

Billiontoone Trading Up 2.0%

Billiontoone stock opened at $122.33 on Thursday. Billiontoone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.96 and a 12 month high of $138.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.58, a current ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 222.42. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $94.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.56.

Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $108.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $95.81 million. Billiontoone's revenue was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Billiontoone, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLLN. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Billiontoone in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Billiontoone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Billiontoone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P bought a new position in Billiontoone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in Billiontoone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Billiontoone from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Billiontoone from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Billiontoone from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Billiontoone in a report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Billiontoone from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Billiontoone presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Billiontoone

About Billiontoone

BillionToOne (NASDAQ: BLLN) is a molecular diagnostics company that develops and commercializes high-precision genetic testing solutions based on single-molecule counting technology. The company’s platform is designed to detect and quantify rare genetic variants and chromosomal abnormalities from cell-free DNA, with a primary focus on applications in prenatal screening and other clinical genetic tests where sensitivity and specificity at very low allele fractions are critical.

BillionToOne’s offerings center on assay development and clinical testing workflows that enable non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) and targeted molecular diagnostics.

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