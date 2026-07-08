Mitchell Austin Rudy Buys 11,659 Shares of Bonk (NASDAQ:BNKK) Stock

Key Points Director Mitchell Austin Rudy bought 11,659 shares of Bonk at an average price of $1.47, a transaction worth about $17,139. After the purchase, he owned 85,000 shares, increasing his stake by 15.9%.

bought 11,659 shares of Bonk at an average price of $1.47, a transaction worth about $17,139. After the purchase, he owned 85,000 shares, increasing his stake by 15.9%. Rudy has been actively buying BNKK shares in recent weeks, with additional purchases on June 22, June 16, June 10, and April 9. Those earlier buys ranged from 2,500 to 31,055 shares.

Bonk’s stock has been weak, trading down 6.1% and opening at $1.39, near its 12-month low of $1.25. The company also reported a quarterly loss, and analysts currently rate the stock a “Sell” on average.

Bonk, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNKK - Get Free Report) Director Mitchell Austin Rudy bought 11,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $17,138.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $124,950. This trade represents a 15.90% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mitchell Austin Rudy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Mitchell Austin Rudy purchased 7,500 shares of Bonk stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $11,700.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Mitchell Austin Rudy acquired 2,500 shares of Bonk stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $3,300.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Mitchell Austin Rudy acquired 12,000 shares of Bonk stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $16,440.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Mitchell Austin Rudy bought 31,055 shares of Bonk stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $87,575.10.

Bonk Trading Down 6.1%

NASDAQ BNKK opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78. Bonk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $46.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.89.

Bonk (NASDAQ:BNKK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter. Bonk had a negative net margin of 838.37% and a negative return on equity of 148.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BNKK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bonk from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Bonk from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bonk currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BNKK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bonk

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bonk during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bonk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Bonk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bonk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bonk

Safety Shot, Inc, a wellness and functional beverage company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema. The company primarily sell its products through third-party physical retail stores and partners. The company was formerly known as Jupiter Wellness, Inc and changed its name to Safety Shot, Inc in September 2023.

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