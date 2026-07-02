Insider Selling: Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Insider Sells $63,626.24 in Stock

Key Points Bankwell Financial Group insider Ryan Jason Hildebrand sold 1,088 shares on July 1 at an average price of $58.48, totaling $63,626.24. The sale reduced his direct ownership by 32.63% to 2,246 shares.

on July 1 at an average price of $58.48, totaling $63,626.24. The sale reduced his direct ownership by 32.63% to 2,246 shares. The stock was trading near its 52-week high , opening Thursday at $60.24 versus a 52-week range of $36.22 to $60.46. Bankwell also has a market cap of about $480.1 million and a P/E ratio of 12.10.

, opening Thursday at $60.24 versus a 52-week range of $36.22 to $60.46. Bankwell also has a market cap of about $480.1 million and a P/E ratio of 12.10. Bankwell recently reported solid results and a dividend, with quarterly EPS of $1.41 beating estimates and a $0.20 quarterly dividend paid in May. Analysts currently rate the stock a “Moderate Buy” with an average price target of $52.00.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG - Get Free Report) insider Ryan Jason Hildebrand sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $63,626.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,346.08. This trade represents a 32.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Up 2.5%

Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $60.24 on Thursday. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $60.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.22. The company has a market capitalization of $480.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $30.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.47 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 18.71%. Research analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Bankwell Financial Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bankwell Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 585.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the bank's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,124 shares of the bank's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 523.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,995 shares of the bank's stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BWFG shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bankwell Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $52.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut, and serves as the parent company of Bankwell Bank. Bankwell Bank provides commercial, business and personal banking services, with branch locations primarily across Fairfield and New Haven counties in Connecticut, along with a New York presence.

The company’s deposit offerings include checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, all supported by an online and mobile banking platform for convenient account access.

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