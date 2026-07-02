Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) CTO Seshu Tyagarajan Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Candel Therapeutics insider Francesca Barone sold 23,447 shares on June 29 at an average price of $10.06, totaling about $235,877. After the transaction, she still owned 77,362 shares.

Candel Therapeutics insider Francesca Barone sold 23,447 shares on June 29 at an average price of $10.06, totaling about $235,877. After the transaction, she still owned 77,362 shares. Stock moved lower: Shares of NASDAQ:CADL were trading down about 4.1% and opened at $9.88. The stock remains near its 52-week high of $11.36, with a market cap of roughly $723.9 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:CADL were trading down about 4.1% and opened at $9.88. The stock remains near its 52-week high of $11.36, with a market cap of roughly $723.9 million. Analyst sentiment remains constructive: The stock carries a consensus rating of Moderate Buy with a $18.00 average target price. Recent reports included buy ratings from Canaccord Genuity and Citigroup, though some firms have been more cautious.

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL - Get Free Report) CTO Seshu Tyagarajan sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $70,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 83,865 shares in the company, valued at $840,327.30. This trade represents a 7.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Candel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Candel Therapeutics stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 28.05, a quick ratio of 28.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.91 million, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of -0.52. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $11.36.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.16. On average, equities analysts forecast that Candel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Candel Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $59,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 37.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,748 shares of the company's stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Candel Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,302 shares of the company's stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 31.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,970 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 216,509 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,533 shares of the company's stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. 13.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Candel Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Candel Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an "overweight" rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CADL

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the development of next-generation oncolytic viral therapies designed to treat solid tumors. The company's lead candidate, CAN-2409, is a locally administered, gene-delivered viral therapy engineered to selectively replicate in cancer cells and induce immunogenic cell death. Candel leverages proprietary virus engineering platforms to enhance tumor-specific replication and stimulate anti-tumor immune responses, aiming to improve outcomes for patients with high unmet medical needs.

In addition to its lead program, Candel's pipeline includes CAN-3110, an oncolytic herpes simplex virus targeting recurrent high-grade glioma, and other novel viral constructs being explored for a variety of solid tumor indications.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].