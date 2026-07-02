Insider Selling: CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) General Counsel Sells $120,370.56 in Stock

Key Points CarGurus General Counsel Javier Zamora sold 3,532 shares on June 29 at an average price of $34.08, totaling about $120,371. The sale reduced his ownership by 3.55% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

on June 29 at an average price of $34.08, totaling about $120,371. The sale reduced his ownership by 3.55% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Zamora also sold shares on June 26 and June 1 , indicating a series of recent insider transactions. Those sales totaled $115,249.16 and $238,366.16, respectively.

and , indicating a series of recent insider transactions. Those sales totaled $115,249.16 and $238,366.16, respectively. CarGurus recently reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $0.58 versus $0.56 expected and revenue of $243.56 million. The company also gave Q2 2026 EPS guidance of $0.57 to $0.64, while analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with an average target price of $37.77.

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG - Get Free Report) General Counsel Javier Zamora sold 3,532 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total transaction of $120,370.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 95,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,271,577.76. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Javier Zamora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, Javier Zamora sold 3,532 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $115,249.16.

On Monday, June 1st, Javier Zamora sold 8,072 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $238,366.16.

CarGurus Price Performance

Shares of CARG opened at $35.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average of $33.09. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $39.42.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The company had revenue of $243.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $243.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. CarGurus's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CarGurus has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.640 EPS. Analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered CarGurus from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CarGurus from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $37.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CarGurus

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarGurus

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 31.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 342,949 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 82,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 586,346 shares of the company's stock worth $19,965,000 after purchasing an additional 123,364 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 229,225 shares of the company's stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 17,139 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 68.6% during the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the company's stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 28.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company's stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company's stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace designed to connect buyers and sellers of new and used vehicles. Through its proprietary search engine and data-driven pricing tools, the platform enables consumers to compare listings, assess fair market values and locate local dealers offering competitive deals. CarGurus also provides detailed vehicle history reports, dealer reviews and financing options to streamline the car-shopping process for both private parties and franchised dealerships.

The company's core product offerings include Instant Market Value (IMV), which leverages pricing algorithms to help buyers identify over- or under-priced vehicles, as well as dealer subscription services that grant automotive retailers access to lead generation tools, targeted advertising and dynamic pricing insights.

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