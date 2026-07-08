Atlantic International (NASDAQ:CIRC) CEO Sells $308,783.00 in Stock

Atlantic International Corp. (NASDAQ:CIRC - Get Free Report) CEO Guus Paul Wilhelm Franke sold 308,783 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $308,783.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,207,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,207,287. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Atlantic International Price Performance

NASDAQ CIRC opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. Atlantic International Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $51.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Atlantic International (NASDAQ:CIRC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $249.89 million for the quarter.

Atlantic International Company Profile

Atlantic International Corp. is a specialty staffing and workforce solutions company that provides professional and administrative talent to clients across a range of industries. Through its operating businesses, the company focuses on connecting employers with qualified candidates for temporary, temp-to-perm, and permanent placement needs.

The company's services are generally centered on staffing, recruitment, and workforce management support, helping organizations address labor shortages and staffing fluctuations.

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