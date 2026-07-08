Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) CEO Thomas Hogan Sells 103,188 Shares of Stock

Key Points CEO Thomas Hogan sold 103,188 shares of Cellebrite DI on July 2 at an average price of $15.76, for proceeds of about $1.63 million. After the sale, he still held 590,777 shares, and the transaction reduced his position by 14.87%.

of Cellebrite DI on July 2 at an average price of $15.76, for proceeds of about $1.63 million. After the sale, he still held 590,777 shares, and the transaction reduced his position by 14.87%. Shares of CLBT were trading at $16.57 , giving the company a market value of about $4.13 billion. The stock has traded between $11.02 and $19.98 over the past 52 weeks.

, giving the company a market value of about $4.13 billion. The stock has traded between $11.02 and $19.98 over the past 52 weeks. Analysts remain generally positive on Cellebrite DI, with an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40. Five analysts rate the stock Buy, while one rates it Hold.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT - Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Hogan sold 103,188 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $1,626,242.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 590,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,310,645.52. This trade represents a 14.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cellebrite DI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLBT opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 59.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.17. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Cellebrite DI from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $21.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CLBT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA raised its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 1,900 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Cellebrite DI by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Cellebrite DI by 421.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company's stock.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Cellebrite DI is a global provider of digital intelligence and forensics solutions that enable law enforcement agencies, government bodies and enterprises to extract, analyze and act on data from mobile devices, cloud services and digital sources. The company's technology is designed to accelerate investigations, support evidence-based decision-making and enhance security operations by delivering actionable intelligence in a secure, scalable platform.

The company's flagship offerings include the Universal Forensic Extraction Device (UFED) series for data acquisition and decoding, Physical Analyzer for advanced data parsing and visualization, and Pathfinder for case-driven investigation workflows.

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