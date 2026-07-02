Insider Selling: ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) CEO Sells $387,600.00 in Stock

Key Points CEO Joseph Burnett sold 20,000 shares of ClearPoint Neuro on June 29 at an average price of $19.38, totaling $387,600. After the sale, he still owned 116,842 shares, down 14.62% from his prior position.

of ClearPoint Neuro on June 29 at an average price of $19.38, totaling $387,600. After the sale, he still owned 116,842 shares, down 14.62% from his prior position. Burnett also sold shares earlier in June, including 1,843 shares and 60,000 shares on June 17 for a combined value of more than $1.1 million, indicating a series of insider sales.

ClearPoint Neuro recently reported a quarterly EPS loss of $0.32, missing estimates, though revenue came in slightly ahead of expectations at $12.13 million. Analysts currently have a Hold consensus on the stock, with a $23.00 target price.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT - Get Free Report) CEO Joseph Burnett sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $387,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,842 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,264,397.96. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joseph Burnett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Joseph Burnett sold 1,843 shares of ClearPoint Neuro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $33,063.42.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Joseph Burnett sold 60,000 shares of ClearPoint Neuro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $1,067,400.00.

ClearPoint Neuro Price Performance

Shares of ClearPoint Neuro stock opened at $18.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $561.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 71.57% and a negative return on equity of 140.96%. The business had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 million. As a group, analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearPoint Neuro

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLPT. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 2,435.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,231 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 1,079.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,358 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.08% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on shares of ClearPoint Neuro from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $16.00 price target on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $23.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ClearPoint Neuro

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of an MRI-guided therapy platform for minimally invasive neurosurgical procedures. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company's flagship ClearPoint® SmartFrame™ system enables surgeons to perform accurate and efficient intracranial interventions by providing real-time magnetic resonance imaging feedback. This technology is designed to improve patient safety and outcomes in treatments ranging from deep brain stimulation electrode placement to laser ablation of epileptic foci and brain tumors.

The ClearPoint System integrates hardware, software and imaging capabilities to guide instruments through the brain with submillimeter precision.

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