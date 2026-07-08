Insider Selling: CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) CAO Sells $38,100.00 in Stock

Key Points CommVault Systems CAO Danielle Nicole Abrahamsen sold 254 shares on July 2 at $150 each, totaling $38,100. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan , which often suggests routine rather than discretionary trading.

on July 2 at $150 each, totaling $38,100. The sale was made under a pre-arranged , which often suggests routine rather than discretionary trading. The insider has been active recently, with several earlier sales in May, including a much larger transaction of 1,065 shares for $112,719.60. After the latest sale, Abrahamsen still held 13,156 shares valued at about $1.97 million.

for $112,719.60. After the latest sale, Abrahamsen still held 13,156 shares valued at about $1.97 million. CommVault’s stock has rallied sharply, opening at $153.72 versus a 52-week low of $71.75, and the company recently beat quarterly earnings and revenue expectations. However, investors are also watching upcoming catalysts, including the July 28 earnings release and a class action lawsuit with a July 17 lead-plaintiff deadline.

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) CAO Danielle Nicole Abrahamsen sold 254 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $38,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,156 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,973,400. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Danielle Nicole Abrahamsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Danielle Nicole Abrahamsen sold 277 shares of CommVault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $29,555.90.

On Friday, May 22nd, Danielle Nicole Abrahamsen sold 101 shares of CommVault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $10,846.39.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Danielle Nicole Abrahamsen sold 365 shares of CommVault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total value of $36,182.45.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Danielle Nicole Abrahamsen sold 1,065 shares of CommVault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total value of $112,719.60.

On Monday, May 18th, Danielle Nicole Abrahamsen sold 925 shares of CommVault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $96,681.00.

CommVault Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CommVault Systems stock opened at $153.72 on Wednesday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.75 and a 1 year high of $200.68. The firm's 50-day moving average is $119.01 and its 200 day moving average is $105.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The business had revenue of $311.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $306.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CommVault Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 147,410 shares of the software maker's stock worth $23,255,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in CommVault Systems by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,486 shares of the software maker's stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CommVault Systems by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the software maker's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in CommVault Systems by 43.8% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CommVault Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CommVault Systems this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CommVault Systems from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $136.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CVLT

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault's platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

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