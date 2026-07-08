Stanley Tang Sells 23,125 Shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock

Key Points DoorDash director Stanley Tang sold 23,125 shares on July 2 at an average price of $191.19, totaling about $4.42 million. The transaction was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

on July 2 at an average price of $191.19, totaling about $4.42 million. The transaction was made under a pre-arranged . DoorDash most recently reported Q1 earnings of $0.42 per share , beating estimates, while revenue rose 33.1% year over year to $4.04 billion. However, revenue came in slightly below Wall Street expectations.

, beating estimates, while revenue rose to $4.04 billion. However, revenue came in slightly below Wall Street expectations. Analysts remain generally positive on the stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $256.08. Recent coverage has also highlighted DoorDash’s expansion beyond food delivery and its upcoming Q2 results on August 5.

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) Director Stanley Tang sold 23,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total value of $4,421,268.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

DoorDash Stock Performance

NASDAQ DASH opened at $195.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.28 billion, a PE ratio of 93.20 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.30 and a 1-year high of $285.50.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.29%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about DoorDash

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,426,479 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,835,229,000 after acquiring an additional 713,571 shares during the period. SC US Ttgp LTD. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 31,686,624 shares of the company's stock worth $7,176,387,000 after purchasing an additional 506,358 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,536,824 shares of the company's stock worth $3,971,741,000 after purchasing an additional 391,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in DoorDash by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,761,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,569,568,000 after purchasing an additional 464,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in DoorDash by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,958,114 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,161,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Argus set a $190.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of DoorDash from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on DoorDash from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $256.08.

Get Our Latest Report on DoorDash

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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