Insider Selling: Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells $5,224,400.00 in Stock

Key Points Datadog director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares on July 2 at an average price of $261.22, for total proceeds of $5.22 million. The trade reduced his holdings by 92.42% and was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan.

on July 2 at an average price of $261.22, for total proceeds of $5.22 million. The trade reduced his holdings by 92.42% and was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. This sale follows a series of recent insider sales by Agarwal, including multiple 20,000-share transactions in June, May, and April, adding to recent insider-selling chatter around the stock.

by Agarwal, including multiple 20,000-share transactions in June, May, and April, adding to recent insider-selling chatter around the stock. Datadog shares were up 0.6% and the company has continued to draw mixed analyst attention, with some firms raising price targets while Bernstein downgraded the stock over concerns that growth could slow.

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.22, for a total transaction of $5,224,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,400.80. This trade represents a 92.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 25th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total transaction of $4,402,400.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.92, for a total transaction of $4,418,400.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.56, for a total transaction of $4,631,200.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $4,002,600.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $2,629,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $2,519,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $2,445,600.00.

Datadog Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of DDOG opened at $256.81 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.01 and a 52 week high of $278.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $91.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 675.83, a PEG ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.54. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $218.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.76.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.Datadog's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 1,461.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 242.6% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 273 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DDOG. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Datadog from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $305.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $244.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Datadog

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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