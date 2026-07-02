Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) CFO Raphi Levy Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points CFO Raphi Levy sold 20,000 shares of Alpha Tau Medical at an average price of $12.00 on June 30, for proceeds of $240,000. The sale, made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan , reduced his stake by 18.15% to 90,180 shares.

of Alpha Tau Medical at an average price of $12.00 on June 30, for proceeds of $240,000. The sale, made under a pre-arranged , reduced his stake by 18.15% to 90,180 shares. Levy has been actively trimming his holdings in recent weeks, including prior sales of 20,000 shares on June 25, 17,500 shares on June 23, and 32,500 shares on June 3.

in recent weeks, including prior sales of 20,000 shares on June 25, 17,500 shares on June 23, and 32,500 shares on June 3. Alpha Tau Medical stock was trading near its 52-week high, with shares opening at $12.64 and the company carrying a market cap of $1.14 billion. Analysts currently have a consensus rating of Hold with an average price target of $12.60.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS - Get Free Report) CFO Raphi Levy sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 90,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,160. The trade was a 18.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Raphi Levy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 25th, Raphi Levy sold 20,000 shares of Alpha Tau Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $220,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Raphi Levy sold 17,500 shares of Alpha Tau Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $167,125.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Raphi Levy sold 32,500 shares of Alpha Tau Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $351,975.00.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Up 0.5%

DRTS stock opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). Analysts expect that Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alpha Tau Medical from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alpha Tau Medical from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alpha Tau Medical from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Alpha Tau Medical from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DRTS

Institutional Trading of Alpha Tau Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 2,779.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,457 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 21,677 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Alpha Tau Medical by 291.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,500 shares of the company's stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. is a medical technology company headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel, focused on developing targeted alpha-radiation therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company's core innovation, known as Diffusing Alpha-emitters Radiation Therapy (DaRT), employs short-lived radioactive isotopes to deliver high-energy alpha particles directly within or adjacent to tumor tissues. By harnessing the potent cytotoxic effects of alpha radiation, Alpha Tau Medical aims to offer a novel approach to brachytherapy that can potentially overcome radioresistance and spare surrounding healthy tissue.

The company's lead product, Alpha DaRT, is currently being evaluated in clinical studies for a range of indications including recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancers, skin cancers, and other solid tumors.

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