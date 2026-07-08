Raphi Levy Sells 2,270 Shares of Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Stock

Key Points Alpha Tau Medical CFO Raphi Levy sold 2,270 shares on July 6 at an average price of $14.00, totaling $31,780. After the sale, he still held 90,180 shares, and the trade was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan.

on July 6 at an average price of $14.00, totaling $31,780. After the sale, he still held 90,180 shares, and the trade was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. Levy has been actively selling shares in recent weeks, including multiple larger sales in early July and late June. The disclosed transactions show a steady pattern of insider stock reductions.

Alpha Tau Medical shares were trading at $12.76, near their 52-week high of $14.11. The company recently reported a quarterly loss of $0.26 per share, missing analyst estimates, while Wall Street currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS - Get Free Report) CFO Raphi Levy sold 2,270 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $31,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 90,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,520. This trade represents a 2.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Raphi Levy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, Raphi Levy sold 17,873 shares of Alpha Tau Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $232,349.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Raphi Levy sold 2,127 shares of Alpha Tau Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $27,693.54.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Raphi Levy sold 20,000 shares of Alpha Tau Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Raphi Levy sold 20,000 shares of Alpha Tau Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Raphi Levy sold 17,500 shares of Alpha Tau Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $167,125.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Raphi Levy sold 32,500 shares of Alpha Tau Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $351,975.00.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Performance

Shares of DRTS opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02. Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 7.79.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Tau Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,892,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $749,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in Alpha Tau Medical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 125,165 shares of the company's stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Alpha Tau Medical by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,815 shares of the company's stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 70,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alpha Tau Medical from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alpha Tau Medical from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Alpha Tau Medical from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha Tau Medical presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alpha Tau Medical

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. is a medical technology company headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel, focused on developing targeted alpha-radiation therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company's core innovation, known as Diffusing Alpha-emitters Radiation Therapy (DaRT), employs short-lived radioactive isotopes to deliver high-energy alpha particles directly within or adjacent to tumor tissues. By harnessing the potent cytotoxic effects of alpha radiation, Alpha Tau Medical aims to offer a novel approach to brachytherapy that can potentially overcome radioresistance and spare surrounding healthy tissue.

The company's lead product, Alpha DaRT, is currently being evaluated in clinical studies for a range of indications including recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancers, skin cancers, and other solid tumors.

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