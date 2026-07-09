Larry Madden Sells 9,149 Shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Stock

Key Points Viant Technology CFO Larry Madden sold 9,149 shares on July 7 at an average price of $12.86, totaling about $117,656. After the sale, he still held 439,909 shares worth roughly $5.66 million, and the trade was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan.

on July 7 at an average price of $12.86, totaling about $117,656. After the sale, he still held 439,909 shares worth roughly $5.66 million, and the trade was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. Madden has been actively selling shares in multiple recent transactions, including additional sales on July 8 and July 6, as well as several larger sales in April and June.

in multiple recent transactions, including additional sales on July 8 and July 6, as well as several larger sales in April and June. Viant Technology’s stock and outlook remain mixed: shares recently traded around $12.73, the company missed quarterly EPS estimates but beat revenue expectations, and analysts still maintain a consensus Buy rating with an average target price of $18.00.

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP - Get Free Report) CFO Larry Madden sold 9,149 shares of Viant Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $117,656.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 439,909 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,657,229.74. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Larry Madden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Larry Madden sold 11,273 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $143,054.37.

On Monday, July 6th, Larry Madden sold 10,097 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $129,039.66.

On Monday, June 15th, Larry Madden sold 25,376 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $281,673.60.

On Monday, June 8th, Larry Madden sold 14,670 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $177,507.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Larry Madden sold 18,663 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $228,435.12.

On Monday, May 11th, Larry Madden sold 17,297 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $197,531.74.

On Friday, May 8th, Larry Madden sold 18,538 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $219,675.30.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Larry Madden sold 12,782 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $129,865.12.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Larry Madden sold 13,263 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $142,444.62.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Larry Madden sold 13,283 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $144,917.53.

Viant Technology Stock Performance

Shares of DSP stock opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average is $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.20 million, a PE ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.03. Viant Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $15.18.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $88.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.13 million. Viant Technology had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 2.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viant Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,641 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Viant Technology by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Viant Technology by 202.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,772 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Viant Technology by 620.7% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,883 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Viant Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DSP. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Viant Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Viant Technology from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on Viant Technology from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Viant Technology from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DSP

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc (Nasdaq: DSP) is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) advertising technology company that delivers data-driven solutions to marketers and agencies. Its core offering, Adelphic, is a programmatic demand-side platform (DSP) that empowers clients to plan, execute and optimize digital ad campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV and other emerging channels.

Complementing its DSP, Viant offers PeopleCloud, a people-based data management platform (DMP) that aggregates and normalizes first- and third-party audience data.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].