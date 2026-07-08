Insider Selling: DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Insider Sells 26,756 Shares of Stock

Key Points DexCom insider sale: CEO Kevin Sayer sold 26,756 shares on July 6 at an average price of $72.00, totaling about $1.93 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan and reduced his ownership by 7%.

CEO Kevin Sayer sold 26,756 shares on July 6 at an average price of $72.00, totaling about $1.93 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged and reduced his ownership by 7%. Stock and fundamentals: DXCM stock opened at $73.57 and was up 1.6% in the session. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion and currently trades above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

DXCM stock opened at $73.57 and was up 1.6% in the session. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion and currently trades above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Recent performance and outlook: DexCom beat first-quarter earnings estimates, reporting $0.56 EPS on $1.19 billion in revenue, with revenue up 15% year over year. Analysts remain constructive, with a consensus Moderate Buy rating and average price target of $84.88.

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) insider Kevin Sayer sold 26,756 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,926,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 355,726 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,612,272. This represents a 7.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

DexCom Stock Up 1.6%

DXCM stock opened at $73.57 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $68.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.28. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.11 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 19.31%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $82.00 price objective on shares of DexCom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $77.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $84.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DXCM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new position in DexCom in the first quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company's stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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