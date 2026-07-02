Andrew Briggs Sells 3,000 Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Stock

Key Points Director Andrew Briggs sold 3,000 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp at an average price of $30.09, for proceeds of $90,270. After the sale, he still directly owned 153,550 shares.

of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp at an average price of $30.09, for proceeds of $90,270. After the sale, he still directly owned 153,550 shares. The stock rose 2.8% and opened at $31.45, matching its 12-month high. The company has a market cap of about $433 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05.

and opened at $31.45, matching its 12-month high. The company has a market cap of about $433 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported better-than-expected earnings of $0.70 per share last quarter, and it recently announced a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share, implying a 2.9% annualized yield.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO - Get Free Report) Director Andrew Briggs sold 3,000 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $90,270.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 153,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,319.50. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 2.8%

FMAO stock opened at $31.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $31.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.85. The company has a market cap of $433.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.81.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 18.54%.The firm had revenue of $32.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $32.54 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp's payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMAO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 19,257 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 36.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,924 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 948.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,436 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the period. 23.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMAO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $28.50) on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.50 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) is the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California, a community-focused institution headquartered in Los Banos, California. The bank traces its roots to 1916 and has grown to serve individuals, businesses and agricultural enterprises throughout the western San Joaquin Valley. Operating with a commitment to local decision-making, the company emphasizes personalized service and close ties to the communities in which it operates.

Through its banking subsidiary, Farmers & Merchants offers a comprehensive suite of financial products and services, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, online and mobile banking platforms, and merchant services.

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