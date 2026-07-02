Brian Stephenson Acquires 831 Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:FTH) Stock

Key Points Sensei Biotherapeutics CFO Brian Stephenson bought 5,000 shares on July 1 at an average price of $23.50, a total investment of $117,500 . After the purchase, he owned 46,688 shares, increasing his stake by 11.99%.

bought 5,000 shares on July 1 at an average price of $23.50, a total investment of . After the purchase, he owned 46,688 shares, increasing his stake by 11.99%. The stock was down 5.4% and opened Thursday at $23.66, giving the company a market cap of about $31.7 million . Sensei Biotherapeutics also reported a negative quarterly EPS of ($131.45) and analysts expect full-year EPS of -16.61.

and opened Thursday at $23.66, giving the company a market cap of about . Sensei Biotherapeutics also reported a negative quarterly EPS of and analysts expect full-year EPS of -16.61. Analyst sentiment is mixed but leans positive, with a consensus Buy rating and an average price target of $58.50. Recent coverage included strong-buy, buy, outperform, and sell ratings from different firms.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTH - Get Free Report) CFO Brian Stephenson purchased 831 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.34 per share, with a total value of $19,395.54. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 33,885 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $790,875.90. This represents a 2.51% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of FTH opened at $23.66 on Thursday. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $36.76. The firm has a market cap of $31.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.26.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:FTH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($131.45) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -16.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised Sensei Biotherapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a "sell (d-)" rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sensei Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTH

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation immunotherapies for cancer. The company applies its proprietary ImmunoPhage platform to create conditionally active biologics designed to stimulate the immune system in the tumor microenvironment while limiting activity in healthy tissue.

Its product pipeline has included experimental therapies such as solnerstotug (formerly SNS-101), a checkpoint inhibitor targeting VISTA, and additional oncology candidates in earlier stages of development.

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