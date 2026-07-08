Samak Azar Sells 335 Shares of GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Stock

Key Points Insider sale: GlobalFoundries insider Samak Azar sold 335 shares on July 2 at an average price of $77.36, worth about $25,916. After the transaction, he still held 13,149 shares, a 2.48% reduction in his position.

GlobalFoundries insider Samak Azar sold 335 shares on July 2 at an average price of $77.36, worth about $25,916. After the transaction, he still held 13,149 shares, a 2.48% reduction in his position. Recent performance and earnings: GlobalFoundries reported Q1 earnings of $0.40 per share, topping estimates by $0.05, while revenue came in at $1.63 billion, in line with expectations. The company also guided Q2 2026 EPS at $0.25 to $0.35.

GlobalFoundries reported Q1 earnings of $0.40 per share, topping estimates by $0.05, while revenue came in at $1.63 billion, in line with expectations. The company also guided Q2 2026 EPS at $0.25 to $0.35. Dividend and analyst view: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, or $0.48 annualized, yielding about 0.7%. Analysts currently have a consensus Hold rating on the stock, with an average price target of $74.62.

GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) insider Samak Azar sold 335 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $25,915.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,206.64. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

GlobalFoundries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $65.84 on Wednesday. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.76.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. GlobalFoundries had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 11.40%.GlobalFoundries's quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. GlobalFoundries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GlobalFoundries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. GlobalFoundries's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlobalFoundries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 8.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company's stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 39.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the company's stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 3,575 shares of the company's stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,744 shares of the company's stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Arete Research set a $95.00 target price on GlobalFoundries in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $74.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GFS

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

GlobalFoundries, Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

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