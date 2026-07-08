Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) COO Shahar Tamari Sells 24,999 Shares

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) COO Shahar Tamari sold 24,999 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $920,213.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,931,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $144,725,361.66. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shahar Tamari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 25th, Shahar Tamari sold 15,235 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $535,205.55.

On Friday, June 26th, Shahar Tamari sold 28,623 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $1,031,000.46.

On Thursday, June 18th, Shahar Tamari sold 2,110 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $68,596.10.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Shahar Tamari sold 14,556 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $469,139.88.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Shahar Tamari sold 8,792 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $277,387.60.

On Thursday, June 4th, Shahar Tamari sold 7,874 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $260,550.66.

On Monday, June 1st, Shahar Tamari sold 8,333 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $279,905.47.

On Thursday, May 21st, Shahar Tamari sold 3,387 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $102,490.62.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Shahar Tamari sold 4,946 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $148,478.92.

On Thursday, May 7th, Shahar Tamari sold 8,333 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $270,405.85.

Global-e Online Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $36.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.80 and a beta of 1.06. Global-e Online Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Global-e Online from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Truist Financial upgraded Global-e Online from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $44.33.

View Our Latest Report on GLBE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-e Online

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 780.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,823 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Global-e Online during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company's stock.

More Global-e Online News

Here are the key news stories impacting Global-e Online this week:

Negative Sentiment: CEO Amir Schlachet sold 24,999 shares for about $927,000, adding to earlier insider selling in late June and signaling that management has been trimming positions. CEO Amir Schlachet insider sale filing

CEO Amir Schlachet sold 24,999 shares for about $927,000, adding to earlier insider selling in late June and signaling that management has been trimming positions. Negative Sentiment: COO Shahar Tamari also sold 24,999 shares for about $920,000, reinforcing the recent insider-selling trend and potentially weighing on sentiment toward GLBE. COO Shahar Tamari insider sale filing

COO Shahar Tamari also sold 24,999 shares for about $920,000, reinforcing the recent insider-selling trend and potentially weighing on sentiment toward GLBE. Negative Sentiment: President Nir Debbi sold 8,332 shares earlier in the week, adding another data point to the pattern of executive selling that traders may interpret as a negative near-term signal. President Nir Debbi insider sale filing

President Nir Debbi sold 8,332 shares earlier in the week, adding another data point to the pattern of executive selling that traders may interpret as a negative near-term signal. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the insider activity, Global-e Online remains above its key moving averages and still carries a generally constructive analyst backdrop, which may help cushion downside concerns.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLBE) is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company's cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.

Central to Global-e's offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer's local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.

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