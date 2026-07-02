Gloo (NASDAQ:GLOO) Major Shareholder Financial For Luthera Thrivent Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Major shareholder Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 4,000 Gloo shares on June 29 at an average price of $4.51, trimming its stake by 0.09% to 4,659,000 shares.

sold 4,000 Gloo shares on June 29 at an average price of $4.51, trimming its stake by 0.09% to 4,659,000 shares. The shareholder has been actively selling recently, with multiple additional transactions in late June and early July, including sales of 27,859 shares on June 23 and 24,500 shares on June 15.

Gloo was trading up 1.1% at $4.60, but the stock remains below its 50-day moving average of $5.57; the company recently missed earnings estimates, posting a quarterly loss of $0.22 per share on $41.53 million in revenue.

Gloo Holdings (NASDAQ:GLOO - Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $18,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,659,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,012,090. This trade represents a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Financial For Luthera Thrivent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 12,000 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $57,840.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 15,600 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $67,548.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 1,600 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $6,736.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 3,800 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $17,252.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 27,859 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $127,872.81.

On Monday, June 22nd, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 430 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total value of $2,033.90.

On Thursday, June 18th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 6,711 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $31,541.70.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 6,600 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $31,284.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 4,400 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $20,768.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 24,500 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $118,090.00.

Gloo Trading Up 1.1%

GLOO opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $5.57. Gloo Holdings has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $9.98.

Gloo (NASDAQ:GLOO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $41.53 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Gloo Holdings will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Gloo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings raised Gloo from a "sell (e-)" rating to a "sell (e)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Gloo from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $16.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLOO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gloo

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc. bought a new position in Gloo during the fourth quarter valued at $14,225,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gloo in the first quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gloo during the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gloo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,627,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gloo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,423,000.

Gloo Company Profile

Gloo's mission is to build the leading vertical technology platform for the faith and flourishing ecosystem, which we believe is one of the largest, oldest and least-digitized ecosystems in the world. Our purpose is to shape technology as a force for good, so people can flourish and communities can thrive. This is grounded in our belief that relationships catalyze growth, and when technology is used to serve relationships, it transforms lives. The faith and flourishing ecosystem is vast and, we believe, a technologically underserved vertical that includes traditional Christian (primarily Protestant and Catholic) churches and a diverse network of ministries, nonprofits and service providers.

Further Reading

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