Financial For Luthera Thrivent Sells 11,000 Shares of Gloo (NASDAQ:GLOO) Stock

Gloo Holdings (NASDAQ:GLOO - Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 11,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $41,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,618,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,363,680. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Financial For Luthera Thrivent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 13,700 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $54,937.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 300 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total transaction of $1,392.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 12,000 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $57,840.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 4,000 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $18,040.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 15,600 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $67,548.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 1,600 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $6,736.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 3,800 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $17,252.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 27,859 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $127,872.81.

On Monday, June 22nd, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 430 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total transaction of $2,033.90.

On Thursday, June 18th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 6,711 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $31,541.70.

Gloo Trading Down 5.0%

GLOO stock opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. Gloo Holdings has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $310.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $5.30.

Gloo (NASDAQ:GLOO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $41.53 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Gloo Holdings will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gloo

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gloo by 263.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Gloo during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gloo during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Gloo in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Gloo in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLOO. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Gloo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Gloo from a "sell (e-)" rating to a "sell (e)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gloo from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Gloo

About Gloo

Gloo's mission is to build the leading vertical technology platform for the faith and flourishing ecosystem, which we believe is one of the largest, oldest and least-digitized ecosystems in the world. Our purpose is to shape technology as a force for good, so people can flourish and communities can thrive. This is grounded in our belief that relationships catalyze growth, and when technology is used to serve relationships, it transforms lives. The faith and flourishing ecosystem is vast and, we believe, a technologically underserved vertical that includes traditional Christian (primarily Protestant and Catholic) churches and a diverse network of ministries, nonprofits and service providers.

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