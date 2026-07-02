Insider Selling: Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Insider Sells 5,407 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider selling continued: Monte Rosa Therapeutics insider Filip Janku sold 5,407 shares on June 30 at an average price of $24.50, worth about $132,472. This followed several other recent sales totaling tens of thousands of shares over the prior week.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics insider Filip Janku sold 5,407 shares on June 30 at an average price of $24.50, worth about $132,472. This followed several other recent sales totaling tens of thousands of shares over the prior week. Stock has surged near its yearly high: GLUE opened at $24.02, close to its 52-week high of $25.77, and well above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The company now has a market cap of about $2.03 billion.

GLUE opened at $24.02, close to its 52-week high of $25.77, and well above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The company now has a market cap of about $2.03 billion. Analysts remain mostly bullish despite weak results: Monte Rosa recently missed earnings and revenue estimates, but Wall Street still has a consensus Moderate Buy rating with an average price target of $33.33. Several firms recently reiterated or raised price targets, though at least one analyst downgraded the stock to sell.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE - Get Free Report) insider Filip Janku sold 5,407 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $132,471.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 60,612 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,484,994. The trade was a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Filip Janku also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Filip Janku sold 6,000 shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $137,700.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Filip Janku sold 11,845 shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $239,505.90.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Filip Janku sold 30,000 shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $642,600.00.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLUE opened at $24.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 million. Monte Rosa Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 302.69% and a negative return on equity of 40.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLUE. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $33.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,857 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on accelerating drug discovery through the integration of single-cell genomics and artificial intelligence. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has built a proprietary platform designed to identify novel therapeutic targets and optimize lead candidates for areas of high unmet medical need. By combining cutting-edge computational methods with comprehensive cellular profiling, Monte Rosa aims to streamline the preclinical development process and uncover insights into disease biology that might otherwise remain hidden.

The company's main business activities center on using its AI-driven discovery engine to pursue programs in immuno-oncology and neuroscience.

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