Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Insider Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE - Get Free Report) insider Sharon Townson sold 6,000 shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $139,860.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 67,845 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,581,466.95. This represents a 8.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sharon Townson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Sharon Townson sold 3,000 shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Sharon Townson sold 3,000 shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $57,000.00.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.98.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). Monte Rosa Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 302.69% and a negative return on equity of 40.99%. The company had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 million. Analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings raised Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $33.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLUE

Institutional Trading of Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company's stock.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on accelerating drug discovery through the integration of single-cell genomics and artificial intelligence. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has built a proprietary platform designed to identify novel therapeutic targets and optimize lead candidates for areas of high unmet medical need. By combining cutting-edge computational methods with comprehensive cellular profiling, Monte Rosa aims to streamline the preclinical development process and uncover insights into disease biology that might otherwise remain hidden.

The company's main business activities center on using its AI-driven discovery engine to pursue programs in immuno-oncology and neuroscience.

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