Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Director Sells $440,625.00 in Stock

Key Points Robinhood insider Steven Quirk sold 19,377 shares on July 2 at an average price of $119.96, totaling about $2.32 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan and reduced his holdings by 23.63%.

on July 2 at an average price of $119.96, totaling about $2.32 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan and reduced his holdings by 23.63%. HOOD shares were down 4.0% in the session discussed, opening at $112.90. The stock remains far above its 52-week low of $63.51 and below its high of $153.86.

in the session discussed, opening at $112.90. The stock remains far above its 52-week low of $63.51 and below its high of $153.86. Analysts remain broadly positive on Robinhood despite mixed recent results, with Mizuho raising its target to $130 and the consensus rating at “Moderate Buy.” The average price target is $115.00, based on 21 Buy and five Hold ratings.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) Director Oluwadara Johnson Treseder sold 3,750 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $440,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 72,442 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,511,935. The trade was a 4.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

HOOD stock opened at $112.90 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $153.86. The business's 50-day moving average is $88.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.39. The company has a market cap of $101.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.33.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on HOOD shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $115.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Markets News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 527.8% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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