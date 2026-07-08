HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) EVP Michael Henry Fiore Sells 2,470 Shares

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY - Get Free Report) EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 2,470 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $234,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,085. The trade was a 4.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Michael Henry Fiore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 29th, Michael Henry Fiore sold 3,142 shares of HealthEquity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $298,490.00.

HealthEquity Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ HQY opened at $96.98 on Wednesday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.76 and a 1 year high of $105.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The business's 50-day moving average is $86.70 and its 200 day moving average is $84.61.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 17.25%.The business had revenue of $354.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.02 million. The business's revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. HealthEquity has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.880-2.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1,723.5% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 310 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG lifted its position in HealthEquity by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 382 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HQY. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of HealthEquity from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $111.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HealthEquity

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

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