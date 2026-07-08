Insider Selling: HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Director Sells 6,000 Shares

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM - Get Free Report) Director Linda Rebrovick sold 6,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 51,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,541. The trade was a 10.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Linda Rebrovick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Linda Rebrovick sold 2,000 shares of HealthStream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

HealthStream Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.70. The company has a market capitalization of $831.31 million, a PE ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.45. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $79.68 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 6.39%. Analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. HealthStream's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.90%.

Institutional Trading of HealthStream

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danske Bank A S lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Essential Partners LLC bought a new position in HealthStream in the first quarter valued at $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in HealthStream by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in HealthStream by 2,035.5% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSTM. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HealthStream from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded HealthStream from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on HealthStream to $24.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, HealthStream presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSTM

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc is a Nashville, Tennessee–based provider of workforce development and learning management solutions for healthcare organizations. Since its founding in 1990, the company has focused on helping hospitals, clinics and other care providers streamline staff training, ensure regulatory compliance and monitor employee performance. HealthStream's platform integrates online courses, skill competency assessments and credential management tools to support workforce readiness across the healthcare continuum.

The company's core offerings include a learning management system (LMS) designed specifically for clinical and nonclinical personnel, a competency management suite that tracks skill acquisition and validation, and a content library featuring evidence-based clinical and compliance training modules.

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