InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) CTO Rajesh Pankaj Sells 1,500 Shares

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 67,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,441,136. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Rajesh Pankaj also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,500 shares of InterDigital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $435,000.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Rajesh Pankaj sold 750 shares of InterDigital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.38, for a total value of $193,785.00.

InterDigital Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $276.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.02. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.06 and a 12-month high of $412.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.03. InterDigital had a return on equity of 35.25% and a net margin of 44.20%.The business had revenue of $205.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $196.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The business's revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. InterDigital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.410-1.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.740-11.840 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. InterDigital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in InterDigital by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 134 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded InterDigital from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterDigital currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $416.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on InterDigital

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company's principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

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